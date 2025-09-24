Women’s golf finishes second in Lady Clerico, Honea sets course record

Ryann Honea, senior from San Angelo, watches her shot from the tee box (Photo Courtesy of ACU Athletics)

The women’s golf team, led by Ryann Honea, played in their second fall season tournament, hosted by Oral Roberts University and Hillcrest Country Club.

Honea, senior from San Angelo, got off to a record-breaking start, posting a five-under 67 in her opening round.

Not only was this a career-best round for Honea, but it was a course record at Hillcrest.

“I wish I could say something different than I always say,” said Head Coach Rob Bennett. “She’s very confident, and it doesn’t ever come off as cockiness. She’s just very consistent.”

Honea followed up her round of 67 with rounds of 70 and 68 to win by five strokes at 11-under.

“I still missed a lot of putts,” Honea said. “It could have been way deeper than 11-under, which is hard to think about, but at the same time, it’s really rewarding knowing that I missed that many putts and still played that well.”

Honea has now finished in the top three as an individual in both fall tournaments the team has competed at.

In addition to Honea’s victory, the Wildcats finished second, while Julia Vollmer, sophomore from San Antonio, played independently and finished third overall.

Vollmer traveled with the team to the tournament as an independent, meaning her score counted towards the individual leaderboard but not towards the Wildcats as a team.

“I saw Julia’s game trending, that’s what I told her before the tournament, Bennett said. “Sure enough, she played great, and she’ll be in the lineup at the Red Raider.”

Vollmer’s first round ended two-over-par but finished five-under after carding seven birdies in the final round.

“I saw a lot of putts drop from everyone,” Honea said. “Julia, as an individual, played behind me the last day, and just to see her rolling those putts, after she’s been wanting that for a while, was pretty rewarding.”

The Wildcats’ next tournament will be at the Red Raider Invitational Sept. 23- 24. With the course located just a couple hours north of Abilene, Honea is looking forward to competing in Texas for the first time this fall while also being on a familiar course.

“I know it like the back of my hand,” Honea said. “It’s like a second home, which will be good, knowing that I am hitting the ball well.”

Through the first two rounds of the Red Raider Invitational the Wildcats sit in a tie for third place at nine-over par. Honea leads the team at even par and in an individual tie for fourth place, while Vollmer sits just behind her at one-over par and in a tie for seventh place individually.