‘Looking For Leaders’: ResLife takes next steps in hiring process

Staff members of Bullock Hall work together to move in residents. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Residence Life is in the second stage of the hiring process for resident advisors and community assistants for the 2026-27 school year. Applications officially closed last week on Oct. 16, and ResLife is currently conducting group interviews.

The RA position is open to rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors, and comes with free housing and a supplemental meal plan. Freshman RA applicant Luke Abraham said one of the reasons he applied was for the financial benefits.

“It would take a load off my housing expenses,” said Abraham, freshman finance major from Forney. “I would be able to focus more on school and apply myself more fully. I think [being an] RA would definitely help with that.”

Ryker Ratliff, assistant director of student experience, said ResLife is looking to hire a diverse group of students.

“There’s not a specific RA mold if that makes sense,” Ratliff said. “We need introverts. We need extroverts. We’re looking for leaders.”

Ratliff said RAs play a crucial role in the work of ResLife.

“[They are] instrumental in just creating spaces of belonging and growth for students and creating awesome opportunities on campus,” Ratliff said.

Semi Akindbe, sophomore nursing major from McKinney, said his experience as an RA has led to forming new communities on campus.

“You get to meet so many wonderful people,” Akinde said, “You get to have so many wonderful connections with residents that are yours, residents that might not be yours. You get to interact and be a disciple.”

Group interviews ended Thursday, Oct. 21, with applicants expecting to hear back about individual interviews by the middle of next week.