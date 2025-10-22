Powerlifting club joins campus

Naya Pacheco, freshman marketing and multimedia major from Lytle, lifts in the rec center. (Photo by Amelie Aquino)

There are more than 100 clubs on campus, and powerlifting has now joined that list.

The club was founded by Liam Dalton, freshman government major from Tuscola. The team is set to start practicing Monday through Thursday, with competitions starting next semester.

Dalton was disappointed when he found out that ACU didn’t have a powerlifting club.

“I’ve always loved powerlifting, pretty much ever since I started doing it,” Dalton said. “[It’s] a place where people who love powerlifting can lift and compete.”

The team’s enthusiasm is high with the start of the new club, but above all, Dalton is looking forward to the competitions. But first, the team will spend time practicing at the Rec center, focusing on deadlifting, squatting, and bench pressing.

Luke Bunton, freshman nursing major from Tuscola, serves as the vice president. Having done powerlifting in high school, Bunton believes that it will be much different this time around.

“[It will be] more people, bigger people, stronger people,” Bunton said.

Already comprising 19 members, the club is seeking additional members to join. It’s open for all levels, not just experienced powerlifters.

Naya Pacheco, freshman marketing and multimedia major from Lytle, joined after seeing the flyers in the dorm hallways. She had planned on creating the club, but Dalton beat her to it.

“I’m really happy that powerlifting is a club now,” Pacheco said. “I’m excited because I really love powerlifting, and I fell in love with it during high school.”

Pacheco said she is looking forward to seeing how the college powerlifting environment differs from the high school environment.

While there are no exact dates for their first competition, the team remains eager and committed to their training.