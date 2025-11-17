Cats claw past Colonels, creep closer to UAC title

For the second time this season, a fumble forced by Kortlin Rausaw and recovered by Kaghen Roach shifted momentum for the Wildcats and led to a victory.

The other instance came in the week two victory for the Wildcats, a 28-20 win over Stephen F. Austin University.

Rausaw, senior defensive lineman from Wylie, was joined by Chris Wright, senior linebacker from Aledo, as the two collided with Eastern Kentucky University quarterback Myles Burkett, forcing a fumble and giving the Wildcats the ball just one play after kicking a field goal to make the score 9-10 EKU in the fourth quarter. The Wildcat offense would capitalize on the turnover with a touchdown pass from Stone Earle, senior quarterback from Fort Worth, to wide receiver Javon Gipson, senior from Richmond.

Roach, senior defensive lineman from Celina, was there to jump on the fumble for his second recovery of the season.

“The timing of it was huge,” Head Coach Keith Patterson said. “It was a big play for us. It was the difference in the game.”

The 17-10 victory featured 23 first downs for the Wildcats, compared to just eight for the Colonels. Earle threw for 226 yards and the touchdown to Gipson, while five different rushers for the Wildcats combined for 132 yards on the ground.

Since suffering an injury in the loss to Southern Utah University, Jordon Vaughn, senior running back from Manvel, has been used in a limited capacity. On Saturday, he came into the game late and secured the deal as he rushed for 27 yards on the Wildcats’ final drive, running the clock down while picking up two first downs.

“I think he’s healthy after watching him in the fourth quarter,” Patterson said. “We’ve got to get him more involved here in the next week. He’s earned it.”

A windy, back-and-forth game featured three successful field goals for Brandon Perez, junior kicker from Crandall. The 3/3 effort marks a new career high in field goals made in a single game. Perez will enter the final regular-season game having made 10 out of 14 kicks on the season. He’s also connected on five consecutive kicks dating back to the game-winner over Tarleton State University on Nov. 1.

The Wildcat defense supplied six sacks, with Roach registering 2.5 sacks and Wright registering 1.5 sacks.

Though a limited offensive performance, the Wildcats battled and found a way to win. The team enters its final regular-season game in control of its destiny. A win over the University of Central Arkansas will secure a United Athletic Conference title and an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.