Football enters round two rematch against SFA playing with ‘big time confidence’

Stone Earle, senior quarterback from Fort Worth, rushes into the end zone for a touchdown against Stephen F. Austin University. (Photo by Ashley Henderson)

As the team continues its run at an FCS Championship, the Wildcats will head to Nacogdoches for a round two battle with the Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin University.

The Wildcats beat the Lumberjacks in the second week of the season. Since that game, SFA has gone a perfect 10-0, earning itself the Southland Conference title and first-round bye.

In 2024, teams that received a bye in round one went a perfect 8-0 in round two. Head Coach Keith Patterson and the Wildcats were not one of those eight teams as they fell to the eventual FCS Champions, North Dakota State University.

This year, Patterson says his team has a higher standard and more confidence as they move deeper into the tournament.

“There’s just a confidence,” Patterson said. “There’s just a belief that ‘hey, we’re going to go and we’re going to play well, and we’re going to expect to win.’”

Patterson also said the team’s expectation for itself has shifted focus to be centered on where they’re headed rather than who’s on the other side of the line.

The Wildcats enter the game riding a five-game winning streak, dating back to a win on Nov. 1 over the No. 2 team in the FCS. A portion of that success has been limiting the impact of opposing running backs, as the team has allowed just one 100-yard rushing effort during the winning streak.

The adjustment to limit the running attack came with the defensive scheme and formation. The Cats have started to play a true three-linebacker system, moving Will Shaffer, senior linebacker from Tempe, Arizona, to the middle linebacker spot and adding Zion Fonua, junior linebacker from Euless, to the formation as an outside linebacker.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt it gave us momentum,” Patterson said. “In the last five games, we’ve had one opponent rush for more than 100 yards on us… If we’re able to dominate the line of scrimmage and make them one-dimensional, we can get more aggressive and get after the quarterback.”

The defense has done just that, registering three sacks against Lamar University in round one, including a strip sack by Noah Mangham, junior defensive back from Frisco.

In the previous matchup between the two purple and white squads, the Wildcats also had a strip sack resulting in a touchdown as it was recovered by Kaghen Roach, senior defensive lineman from Celina. SFA will have a week of rest and home-field advantage in their favor as they head into the game. The team averaged 35.6 points per game during the regular season, highlighted by a 63-point showing in a win over Sul Ross State University.

Additionally, the Lumberjacks went a perfect 6-0 at home while the defense allowed just 15.3 points per game.

A key to the Wildcats’ success will lie in the backfield with Stone Earle, senior quarterback from Fort Worth, who has led the offense by doing exactly what the team needs to be successful.

“He’s doing exactly what has made him successful,” Patterson said. “He takes what the defense gives him and doesn’t try to force things.”

Patterson also credited Earle’s ability to run, noting it as one of his best weapons while also finding ways to get the ball to the team’s playmakers.

“Let them make plays,” Patterson said. “You got them at tight end, wide receiver and running back. When it’s not there, pull the ball down and run. If he just keeps doing that right there, we’ll be tough to beat.”

Earle, who transferred back to Abilene before the 2025 season, said it’s been exactly what he wanted when he had the opportunity.

“This is what you ask for,” Earle said. “Being able to win a conference championship and then make a playoff run all the way to the championship.”

The team will be without running back E.J. Wilson, senior from Tampa, Florida, after he sustained a leg injury in the win over LU.

“He’s a great player,” Earle said. “But our running back room is pretty deep, and they’ve been shuffling around all year. We’re confident in whoever goes in.”

The offense will also look to keep Javon Gipson hot as he rides a three-game streak of 100+ receiving yards into the round two matchup. In addition to the yardage surge, the senior wide receiver from Richmond has found the endzone four times in the last three games.

“He’s a beast, and he’s got confidence,” Earle said. “As a quarterback, he’s someone you want to have the ability to throw to. It’s a blessing to have him.”

The Wildcats and the Lumberjacks will take the field on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Homer Bryce Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast on the ACU Sports Network.