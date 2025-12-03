Students wrap up fall entrepreneurship classes with annual venture out market

The Griggs Center for Entrepreneurship had its Venture Out Market before Thanksgiving break on Nov. 24 at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. This fall’s market was for students participating in the Entrepreneurship 120 course and consisted of 200 students and 50 small student-owned businesses.

Student Engagement Coordinator for the Griggs Center, Amanda Pittman, said the class groups students together in teams who pitch, test, and sell a product for their final grade. To earn an A in the class, the students must repay the Griggs Center for materials and make a profit of $375 or more.

“We try to emphasize that you still want to make the profit goal,” said Pittman, “But if it doesn’t go well, there’s still something to be learned.”

The market was the students’ last big opportunity to make sales and earn their final grade, which is shared among the 4-5 students in each group.

“I hope first and foremost they (the students) learn how to be a teammate,” Pittman said. “The dynamics are different when you are in college. It’s your time, and it’s your effort.”

Jason Minor, freshman finance major from Midland, said the struggles of working within a team have been tiresome but ultimately rewarding.

“Trying to figure out the dynamic, motivating everyone, and figuring out times and scheduling is difficult,” Minor said. “But it’s worth it.”

Minor is the CEO of Nitro Running Gels. He said the stress of running a business related to his grade deepened his workload yet empowered him to succeed.

“It sets a fire under me,” said Minor. “If you want a good grade, you have to put in a lot of work into this.”

While this fall’s section of Entrepreneurship 120 is mostly business majors, there is a non-major section this spring. The Griggs Center offers both an 18-hour minor in Entrepreneurship and a 9-hour certificate for non-business majors. Amanda Pittman encouraged any students interested in the program to visit the Griggs Center in the College of Business Administration.