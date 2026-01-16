Men’s basketball comes up short at home

After losing to the California Baptist University Lancers 74-58 on Thursday, the Wildcats fell to 10-8 on the season, 2-3 in Western Athletic Conference play, and fifth in conference standings.

ACU’s leading scorer was Rich Smith, senior guard from the Bronx, New York, with 22 points, the only Wildcat with double-digit points.

Head Coach Brette Tanner attributed the loss to the team’s offensive struggles and poor shot selection in the first half, which allowed CBU to take the lead and go on a run.

Last week’s WAC player of the week, Bradyn Hubbard, senior forward from Tulsa, Oklahoma, struggled throughout the game, finishing with five points after going 1-for-14 on field goals and 3-for-6 from the free throw line.

“I do think that he took some of those bad, selfish shots in the first half, but he knows it,” Tanner said. “And we talked about it at halftime. You know, I thought he came back and was better in the second half.

ACU’s defense was able to keep CBU’s WAC player of the year candidate Dominique Daniels Jr., who averages 20.9 points per game, to just 10 points. Despite Daniels being kept in check, Martel Williams tied his season high with 23 points.

With the Lancers on the schedule two more times this season on the road, Tanner said his team needs to allow fewer offensive rebounds. In Thursday’s game, the Lancers secured 12 offensive rebounds that allowed them to outscore ACU 10-2 in second-chance points.

“The good thing about this is we play everybody three times,” Tanner said. “And, we’re not going to lose our minds right now.”

The Wildcats were without Cbo Newton, redshirt sophomore guard from Ruston, Louisiana, who Tanner said missed the game to handle a family matter. Newton has started the last seven games for the team. Tanner said he expects him to be back for Saturday’s game at Southern Utah.

Saturday’s game will be the first time ACU has seen the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds this season. The Wildcats defeated SUU both times last season when the two teams faced off. Despite being last in the WAC standings, the Thunderbirds enter the game with momentum after defeating Tarleton 106-105 in overtime on Thursday.