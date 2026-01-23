Cinema Society receives additional funding for first time ever at SGA spring budget meeting

Senators viewing initial budget before lobbying, while Treasurer Clayton Jones, senior finance and accounting major from McKinney, discusses lobbying rules. (Photo by Press Secretary Yeeun Goh, senior advertising public relations major from Osaka, Japan.)

Only one student organization received additional funding at the semi-annual budget meeting Thursday after the Student Government Association approved its Spring 2026 budget. SGA allocated $29,600 to 64 student organizations, an increase from 59 organizations funded last semester.

The university remains one of the few institutions where SGA provides funding to every registered student organization. According to the SGA constitution, up to 60% of the association’s budget may be distributed to student organizations.

SGA Treasurer Clayton Jones, senior finance and accounting major from McKinney, and Chief Financial Officer Paxson Wecker, senior information systems major from Sherman, began preparing the budget before the semester started. They met individually with each organization to assess needs and determine funding levels before presenting the budget to the senate.

During the budget meeting, student organizations dissatisfied with their funding had the opportunity to lobby for additional money. Each organization is represented by an SGA senator who can propose amendments to the budget and argue on behalf of their club before a senate vote.

The Cinema Society received additional funding for the first time ever, making it the only organization which sought additional funding this semester, a decrease from seven organizations last semester and four last spring.

The group proposed an amendment requesting one dollar from every funded organization. While several senators spoke in defense of the clubs they represented, arguing to retain the dollar within their budgets, the amendment passed with 97% approval.

Cinema Society President Blaize Whitaker said the decision was especially meaningful after previous attempts failed.

“I have tried to pass an amendment for my club each year, fighting for my club to get more funding,” said Whitaker, senior management major from Lubbock. “I’m so glad that I’m finally able to get more funding for our club. It makes me really happy, and I guess a dollar maybe isn’t make-or-break.”

The successful amendment marked a change from Spring 2025, when the same proposal failed amid concerns that one dollar could jeopardize club budgets.

The Asian Student Organization received the largest allocation this semester at approximately $2,500. The Indian Culture Association and the International Student Association followed closely, and each received around $2,200.

SGA President Tamil Adele attended her eighth and final budget meeting and said this year’s process was a little different and more collaborative.

“This being my eighth of eighth budget meeting since freshman year, it’s been very sentimental,” said Tamil, senior criminal justice major from Midland. “This year, we sent senators out into the hallway, and then orgs that needed help had to go out and talk to them.”

Tamil said the officers were shocked to see how many organizations were content with their funding.

“I think this is the highest satisfaction rate we’ve ever had since I’ve been in SGA,” she said. “I’m super proud of Clayton Jones, Paxson Wecker and just the entire executive team.”

Wecker said the lack of disputes during the meeting reflected the effectiveness of the preparation process.

“That kind of shows that we made at least somewhat of the right choices during the budget meetings,” Wecker said. “It feels good on our end. We were also able to get out early, so people could go home to their families – their wives and kids. If they have wives and kids.”

According to the SGA website, the association’s funding comes from several sources, including anonymous donations for salaries, university-allocated operational funds, and a portion of the student activity fee.

Beyond funding, SGA also provides support services to student organizations, including fundraising assistance, equipment rentals, and marketing help. Ava Morris, senior marketing major from Cedar Park and SGA’s marketing director, offers branding sessions and assists organizations with design and promotional strategies to help increase campus visibility.

The budget meeting also serves as an opportunity to inform student organizations about these resources and how to access them throughout the semester.

The full Spring 2026 budget is linked below.

S.B.102.12 _ Spring 2026 Budget Bill