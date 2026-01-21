Winter Fest set to begin spring semester

Winter Fest will take place Thursday from 7-9 p.m. in the Campus Center Mall and will feature winter-themed activities. The event is led by the Campus Activities Board for the second year.

The first one hundred students will receive free street tacos from El Texican Kitchen, and the first 200 students will receive free hot chocolate from Monks.



Lauren Contreras, director of student involvement, says that Winter Fest is more than just a winter-themed event.



“It’s a chance to connect with organizations found on campus,” Contreras said. “The student organization fair will allow students to get plugged in.”

The event will occur after the Greek Life rushing season and before new member orientation begins. Contreras said Winter Fest will give students who are not involved on campus a chance to find an organization that interests them.



“We wanted to add the organization fair component to it, so students can learn about the different organizations if they wanted to join this semester,”Contreras said. “[They can] find their place on campus.”

Ashlynn Lesit, freshman animal science major, from Fort Worth, is looking forward to Winter Fest.

“I’m on the riding team for ACU, but I’m interested in learning about new organizations,” Lesit said. “It will help me connect with more people and build a better community.”

The event will feature s’mores and a silent disco.

“I’m going for the s’mores,” Lesit said.

The event is free, and no ticket purchase is necessary.