Omicron Xi Chi decides not to extend bids for first semester ever

Tamil Adele, senior political criminal justice major from Midland, and other members of of Omicron Xi Chi, dance to the music. (Photo by Hannah Park)

The sorority Omicron Xi Chi will not welcome a new pledge class this semester, the first time since its founding in 2022.

In a statement released by the club on social media on Tuesday, the club said the pause in accepting new members is intentional and an opportunity for the sorority to reassess and prepare for the club’s future.

“This decision does not mark an ending, nor does it reflect disengagement or decline,” said the statement posted on Instagram. “Rather, it represents a period of purposeful reflection and recalibration.”

Tamil Adele, this year’s new member liaison for OXC, said the goal is to make the club better for future members.

“We did some internal talks and discussions, and going forward, we want to be more intentional about who we choose to welcome into club,” said Adele, senior political criminal justice major from Midland. “We want to make sure that when we welcome people into club, it’s a space that people want to be in.”

Adele said the club originally planned to accept new members and held rushes in the fall to get to know potential bids, but they reevaluated in January, ultimately deciding not offer any bids this year.

This comes after OXC rushed and initiated three new members in the fall. The smaller clubs are offered the opportunity to accept new members in the fall, but rarely take up the offer. Adele said the early rushes added extra work for the club.

“We did double because we took a fall pledge class,” she said. “So if everyone did two [rush events] in the fall, we did four, so obviously that’s a lot of strain on the club as a whole.”

Adele said they are not sure what the future looks like, but they are asking questions to figure out how they want to recruit better and how to help grow the club long-term.

“How do we allocate our resources? How are we recruiting?” she said. “So that’s what that looks like. It looks like creating proposals and making sure that we can align with the university’s values, but also align with our values.”

According to their statement, OXC is focused on the future and how the club hopes to grow.

“As a sisterhood, we are returning to the foundation of who we are and why we were created. Guided by our motto, Enhancing Our Culture, Empowering All Women,” the statement said.