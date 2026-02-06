Senior to lead Theatre’s annual student-directed show

Ashton Taylor, senior, gives direction to Connor Lamb, freshman, and Christy McBride, freshman, at a rehearsal for This Random World. (Photo by Joshua Varner)

The Department of Theatre’s annual Student-Directed Show will perform at Seven and One Books on Sunday.

The show this year is This Random World: The Myth of Serendipity. Written by Steven Dietz, the play, according to the department, asks the serious question of how often we travel parallel paths through the world without noticing.

The show is under the direction of Ashton Taylor, senior theatre education major from Las Cruces, New Mexico. He said this position has allowed him to test the skills he’s learned in classes and to get to experience leading others at his same level.

“My philosophy when it comes to leadership, which is also my philosophy when it comes to directing, is that my job isn’t to have every answer,” Taylor said. “It’s to kind of guide us to find the right answer, but it’s also to take in the good ideas when someone else has it.”

One of the things that Taylor has focused on while preparing this show is collaborating with the actors to tell this story in the most effective way possible. Taylor began rehearsals by getting insight from the actors about their interpretations of the play and discussing how they wanted to convey their message to the audience.

“I help guide the actors in an effective, honest performance rather than me just micromanaging them moving them around,” Taylor said.

The Producer of the show is Professor Dawne Swearingen-Meeks, Chair of the Department of Theatre. In this role, Taylor said she has been a consistent supporter and mentor to him, ensuring that the show runs as smoothly as possible.

“She helps me when I’m like, ‘Hey, I need more help with this technical element,’” Taylor said. “I can just go to her, and she’s like boom, let’s figure this out.”

This performance is being shown in what is called “found theatre,” meaning it isn’t being presented in a traditional theatrical space. This setting poses a unique and rewarding challenge for both the actors and those working on the technical aspects of the show.

“That small intimate space in found theatre space really makes us bring to the forefront the performances,” Taylor said.

While rehearsals have been held on campus in the Williams Performing Arts Center, Taylor emphasized his appreciation for Seven and One Books and their support of the show.

Beyond just offering a unique opportunity to the student who directs, the tradition of having a student-directed show also has a valuable impact on the other students involved. Kendall Ganster, senior acting major, has known Ashton long before starting to work on this show. After transferring during her sophomore year, she quickly became friends with Ashton and has enjoyed getting to work with him now as a director.

“I think it’s cool having someone that is like my age as a director because it makes it a little bit less intimidating,” Ganster said. “Overall, it’s been a really fun, great experience. I’ll definitely remember it forever.”

Additionally, this experience has also been valuable to students who are newer to the Department of Theatre. Christy McBride, freshman musical theatre major, is in her first acting role as a college student and said that this has been a great experience to see what the department is like.

“I definitely think it’s preparing me for bigger shows,” McBride said. “Ashton is a great director. He really cares about trying to seek the truth in the words and the meaning in the script and really trying to display that as best he can.”

The show will take place on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now on the ACU Theatre website and will also be available at the door on Sunday.

“I think this play specifically does such a good job of connecting people through its themes and through its characters,” Taylor said. “And in a world that feels so polarized sometimes, I think we could all use some connection.”