Shinnery submissions remain open through Feb. 28

Students at the release party at Seven and One Books (Photo courtesy of Oliva Neale)

Undergraduate students from all majors can submit their creative work to the Shinnery Review, with submissions open through Feb. 28.

The Shinnery Review is a way for the Department of Language and Literature to connect with the ACU community as a whole, publishing poetry, prose, art, music and photography in its annual printed journal, and accepts submissions from any major, said Olivia Neale, co-editor-in-chief.

“The Shinnery review gives students a space for self-expression in ways they might not think about,” said Neale, senior English major from Denton.

Students can submit their work through email, and submissions are reviewed anonymously during weekly Chapels. A team of section leaders discusses their genre, provides feedback to those who want to revise their pieces, and encourages them to resubmit, said Abby Madera, co-editor-in-chief.

“We teach people how to give feedback in a positive way,” said Madera, junior English and Bible major from San Antonio.

The journal received 170 submissions last year and typically accepts around 55, depending on the printing budget, Neale said.

Beyond publication, the journal provides professional and academic benefits.

“For English majors, it shows initiative to put your work out there, and for art and design majors, being published helps show people you have been recognized, and a way to show you have a diverse interest apart from your career track,” Neale said.

Madera said submitting work can be valuable even if it isn’t selected.

“It is a low-stakes way to put yourself out there, while receiving feedback, and learning to take criticisms,” Madera said.

The shinnery concludes each year with a release party in May at Seven and One Books, where they get to see their work published and share the inspiration behind it.

Students can learn more about submission through Shinnery Review chapels or by contacting the editorial staff.

“It can be scary, but it’s a cool experience, and it’s never too late to get involved,” Neale said.