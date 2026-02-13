Student organizations plan Valentine’s activities, fundraisers

Student organizations across campus are celebrating Valentine’s Day with events and activities that give students opportunities to connect, relax and support campus groups through community-focused activities and fundraising.

Omicron Xi Chi is hosting a Valentine’s bake sale featuring pre-ordered individual treats and bundles. Hannah Davis, sponsor for OXC, said the bake sale includes items such as Oreos, pretzels, Rice Krispies treats, and Chips Ahoy cookies, with bundles for $10.

The bake sale serves as a fundraiser, a way to introduce students to OXC’s mission. Davis said the idea originally began as a tailgate concept before evolving into a bake sale that could reach more students on campus.

“This gives members a space to come up with an idea and actually execute it,” Davis Said. “It’s about empowering young leaders while building relationships with OXC and the larger ACU community.”

The ACU Trio organization has also hosted a Valentine’s activity focused more on creativity and encouragement.

Students will have the opportunity to create Valentine’s Day cards or paint rocks with uplifting messages.

“We want to be a community for other students,” Brandi Delgado, the event planner for Trio, said. “It’s a space for people to come and relax if they do not have plans yet.”

Additional Valentine’s events include: