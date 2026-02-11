Wildcats look to reset in home opener after tough start in College Station

Members of the team huddle around the pitching mound. (Photo by John Stai)

The Wildcats will play their first home games of the season this Wednesday after starting the season 0-5 in the Aggie Classic last week.

With only seven returning players from last season, Head Coach Jo Koons worked with the team this fall on more than just the technical aspects of the game.

“The really big focus was getting to know each other and what the program is about here, which is our three core values – accountability, competitiveness, and being uncommon,” Koons said.

In addition to the returning faces on the roster this season, Catrin Hoffman, a senior on the team last year, also returned as a graduate assistant.

The Wildcats also welcomed Assistant Coach Campbell Hutcherson, former associate head coach at George Mason University. Since joining the team in July, she has had a big impact, especially when it comes to hitting.

“She brings a different dynamic to the staff for sure,” Koons said. “She’s definitely high energy, and she’s been phenomenal working with our slappers.”

The Aggie Classic tested the team’s endurance early in the season, with five games played over just three days, while also giving the team the space to try different lineups.

They relied heavily on a pair of pitchers, with 25.2 innings pitched between the two of them. Leah Meyer, junior transfer from Florida SouthWestern State College, pitched a complete game against Utah State, racking up 13.0 innings in three games.

Similarly, returning pitcher Ella Beeman, junior, threw for 12.2 innings in three games with nine strikeouts. Last season, Beeman pitched for 76.2 innings with a 5.48 ERA.

“She’s definitely an anchor for us,” Koons said. “She just shows up every day, and she’s just great at everything that she does, both on and off the field.”

On the offensive side of the plate, the Wildcats struggled early in the series but showed better form on Saturday with 6 runs scored against Bryant University.

The Wildcats were led by Emerson Meggers, junior transfer from Utah State, who led from the top of the batting order. After walking in the first inning, she remained consistent at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs coming from a home run in the seventh.

“Seeing her growth both as a person and as an athlete has just been phenomenal,” Koons said.

The Wildcats will now change gears to face off against South Dakota State in their first home games of the season. This is only the second time that these teams have met, with the Jackrabbits taking a 10-9 win back in 2023.

Koons said the goal for the team in this home opener is to maintain their offensive prowess at the plate and to lock things down on defense amidst the excitement of playing at home.

“I think they’re ready and prepared, and there’s just nothing like playing at home every year for the first time,” Koons said.

The teams will face off in a doubleheader at Poly Wells Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.