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Police Log: Marijuana found in UP

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10/1/2026 1414 hrs. Drug Incident, UP Apartments

ACUPD responded to an administrative room search in which marijuana was found. The investigation is ongoing.

10/3/2026 1700 hrs. Theft, Powell Fitness Center

A student reported that their scooter was stolen from the front of Powell Fitness Center.

10/4/2026 0130 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall             

Two underage students were contacted while under the influence of alcohol. They reported being at a party earlier in the night. A referral to the dean of students was made for the alcohol violation and the party.

10/5/2026 2245 hrs. Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Campus Center Lot

A student reported their unlocked vehicle was burglarized while parked in the Campus Center Lot.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, 2026

Adjunct 2
Alarm 10
Alcohol Incident 1
Animal Call 1
Assist 1
Attempt to Locate 1
Barricades 1
Burglary of Motor Vehicle 1
Check Building 279
Directed Patrol 28
Elevator Call 7
Escort 4
Event Support 9
Foot Patrol 13
Found Property 3
Harassment 1
Hit and Run 1
Information 1
Investigation 7
Lock Unlock Building 13
Monitor Lot 24
Jumpstart 11
Motorist Assist Other 2
Tire Inflate 5
Vehicle Unlock 3
Noise Violation 2
Other 20
Parking Lot Check 86
Parking Violation 2
Private Property Collision 1
Random Patrol 27
Release Property 1
Standby 1
Suspicious Activity 5
Suspicious Person 1
Suspicious Vehicle 1
Theft 3
Traffic Accident 1
Training 1
Welfare Check 1
Chief’s Tip of the Week:

Accidents happen. If you strike a car or object with your vehicle, you are required to either make a report or leave your information on the other person’s vehicle. This is the right thing to do and keeps you from being investigated as a hit-and-run suspect. When in doubt, call ACUPD at 325-674-2305.

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