Police Log: Marijuana found in UP

10/1/2026 1414 hrs. Drug Incident, UP Apartments
ACUPD responded to an administrative room search in which marijuana was found. The investigation is ongoing.
10/3/2026 1700 hrs. Theft, Powell Fitness Center
A student reported that their scooter was stolen from the front of Powell Fitness Center.
10/4/2026 0130 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall
Two underage students were contacted while under the influence of alcohol. They reported being at a party earlier in the night. A referral to the dean of students was made for the alcohol violation and the party.
10/5/2026 2245 hrs. Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Campus Center Lot
A student reported their unlocked vehicle was burglarized while parked in the Campus Center Lot.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, 2026
|Adjunct
|2
|Alarm
|10
|Alcohol Incident
|1
|Animal Call
|1
|Assist
|1
|Attempt to Locate
|1
|Barricades
|1
|Burglary of Motor Vehicle
|1
|Check Building
|279
|Directed Patrol
|28
|Elevator Call
|7
|Escort
|4
|Event Support
|9
|Foot Patrol
|13
|Found Property
|3
|Harassment
|1
|Hit and Run
|1
|Information
|1
|Investigation
|7
|Lock Unlock Building
|13
|Monitor Lot
|24
|Jumpstart
|11
|Motorist Assist Other
|2
|Tire Inflate
|5
|Vehicle Unlock
|3
|Noise Violation
|2
|Other
|20
|Parking Lot Check
|86
|Parking Violation
|2
|Private Property Collision
|1
|Random Patrol
|27
|Release Property
|1
|Standby
|1
|Suspicious Activity
|5
|Suspicious Person
|1
|Suspicious Vehicle
|1
|Theft
|3
|Traffic Accident
|1
|Training
|1
|Welfare Check
|1
Accidents happen. If you strike a car or object with your vehicle, you are required to either make a report or leave your information on the other person’s vehicle. This is the right thing to do and keeps you from being investigated as a hit-and-run suspect. When in doubt, call ACUPD at 325-674-2305.
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