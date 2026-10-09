Police Log: Marijuana found in UP

10/1/2026 1414 hrs. Drug Incident, UP Apartments

ACUPD responded to an administrative room search in which marijuana was found. The investigation is ongoing.

10/3/2026 1700 hrs. Theft, Powell Fitness Center

A student reported that their scooter was stolen from the front of Powell Fitness Center.

10/4/2026 0130 hrs. Alcohol Incident, Bullock Hall

Two underage students were contacted while under the influence of alcohol. They reported being at a party earlier in the night. A referral to the dean of students was made for the alcohol violation and the party.

10/5/2026 2245 hrs. Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Campus Center Lot

A student reported their unlocked vehicle was burglarized while parked in the Campus Center Lot.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, 2026

Adjunct 2 Alarm 10 Alcohol Incident 1 Animal Call 1 Assist 1 Attempt to Locate 1 Barricades 1 Burglary of Motor Vehicle 1 Check Building 279 Directed Patrol 28 Elevator Call 7 Escort 4 Event Support 9 Foot Patrol 13 Found Property 3 Harassment 1 Hit and Run 1 Information 1 Investigation 7 Lock Unlock Building 13 Monitor Lot 24 Jumpstart 11 Motorist Assist Other 2 Tire Inflate 5 Vehicle Unlock 3 Noise Violation 2 Other 20 Parking Lot Check 86 Parking Violation 2 Private Property Collision 1 Random Patrol 27 Release Property 1 Standby 1 Suspicious Activity 5 Suspicious Person 1 Suspicious Vehicle 1 Theft 3 Traffic Accident 1 Training 1 Welfare Check 1

Chief’s Tip of the Week:

Accidents happen. If you strike a car or object with your vehicle, you are required to either make a report or leave your information on the other person’s vehicle. This is the right thing to do and keeps you from being investigated as a hit-and-run suspect. When in doubt, call ACUPD at 325-674-2305.