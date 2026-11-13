The nearly completed Christmas tree sits outside Moody Coliseum. (Photo by Elizabeth Peralta)

Litmas, an annual ACU tradition, will bring students together Sunday, Nov. 15, for a Christmas celebration featuring a tree lighting ceremony, live music, free food and drinks and Litmas mugs.

Joshua Hamm, senior biomedical sciences major from Double Oak and the student body president, said that this year’s Litmas will be different from previous years’ events.

“This year, Dr. Schubert will be there reading the Christmas story,” Hamm said. “Also, we, the student government, have added lights on campus.”

These lights will go all over the campus mall trees, from Kojie Park to Moody Coliseum, lighting up ACU in a way that hasn’t been done before.

Hamm said there will be many different activities for students to participate in, ensuring there is something for everyone.

“We’ll have over 600 meals from different food trucks available for students, all for free… CAB is providing a cookie decorating station, and when we get tables, people can just sit and hang out and relax,” Hamm said. “We’ll also have a live band. It’s a cover band, so we can get Christmas music out there. I’m really excited about that.”

The band, the Royal Dukes, a cover band, will perform Christmas music during the event.

Hamm said students have been working hard to bring all of these things to life.

“This event doesn’t happen without dozens of volunteers and people coming together,” Hamm said. “There are dozens of people working their tails off to make this happen, and I’m super grateful for them.”

Eric Terrones, junior nursing major from Waxahachie and director of student engagement, said Litmas offers students an opportunity to connect with others while celebrating Christmas.

“You get to see a lot of people that you don’t normally get to see on a day-to-day basis,” Terrones said. “We get to share that moment of the tree lighting and something special that only ACU can provide.”

Terrones encourages all students to come experience Litmas for themselves.

“It’s something that makes… ACU special,” Terrones said. “You’re a part of something that’s bigger than yourself.”

From live music to hot cocoa, SGA says there will be something for everybody at Litmas.