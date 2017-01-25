Wildcats defeat Falcons, Miners and Bears in weekend full of tennis

The men’s tennis team remained undefeated in Colorado Springs this school year, when they posted a 6-1 win over Northern Colorado and followed with a 4-3 victory against the hosting Air Force Falcons.

Last fall, the Wildcats went 4-0 at the Air Force Academy against the Falcons, Metro State, Northern Colorado and UC Davis. This time, the men swept doubles against UNCO and won 2 of 3 doubles match ups against teams from AFA. Additionally, the Wildcats won 8 of twelve singles matches played during the doubleheader.

Against Northern Colorado, brothers Jonathan and Josh Sheehy posted victories individually in their singles matches and in doubles edged out UNCO’s duo of Vakouftsis and Cramer, 7-6. Other singles victories were made against the Bears by Nico Agritelley, Hunter Holman and Paul Domanski.

Meanwhile, the Wildcat’s women’s team split its Saturday matches at home with a loss to the TCU Horned Frogs and a 4-3 victory over the UTEP Miners.

Defeating UTEP for consecutive years, the Wildcats went 4-3 in comeback fashion against the Miners with victories posted by the doubles team of Sarah Adams and Erin Walker and singles competitors Jordan Henry, Autumn Crossnoe, in addition to Walker and Adams’ singles victories.

The women lost against TCU 6-0 earlier that day with close matches from Lucile Pothier, who at the No. 1 line challenged TCU’s Donika Bashota to three sets, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, and Sarah Adams at No. 4 against Olaya Garrido-Rivas, 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.

Both men’s and women’s tennis hit the road again this weekend to face competition in Ohio, Kentucky, Houston and Dallas.