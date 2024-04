Lillie Walthall, freshman Psychology major from Keller, rides her horse Caesar in the barrel racing event. (Photo by Ashley Henderson)

The Agricultural and Environmental Sciences club hosted its 68th Intramural Rodeo Friday evening at the Taylor Telecom Arena. Students from sororities and fraternities, as well as members of the AES club and riding team, competed in various events, including steer riding, doubling mugging and calf scramble.