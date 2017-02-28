Dominate first quarter propels Wildcats to 72-39 win

Before the second quarter even started the women’s basketball team had its 14th win of the season well in hand against Sam Houston State, who the women defeated 72-39 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats used a stifling defensive effort to hold the Bearkats to just two points over the first ten minutes, as ACU built a 15-point lead. The margin continued to grow in the second quarter, as the Wildcats added 21 points and outscored SHSU by seven to take a 38-16 lead into the half.

Head coach Julie Goodenough said the win moves the team one step closer to its goal.

“The starters really locked in on defense and totally got SHSU out of rhythm on offense in the first quarter,” Goodenough said. “We did not allow any offense rebounds, so the defensive stops led to high percentage transition baskets for us in the first quarter.”

The second half would be less lopsided, but ACU was still able to earn an 11-point advantage, outscoring SHSU 34-23 on the way to a 33-point rout. As a team the Wildcats shot 42.6 percent from the field and converted 13-of-37 shots from behind the arc. ACU also played one of its best defensive games this season, holding SHSU to just 27.7 percent shooting for the game.

The senior cast of Alexis Mason, Suzzy Dimba, Lizzy Dimba and Sydney Shelstead once again led the way for the Wildcats on offense. Mason finished with 16 points and four assists, while Suzzy Dimba added 12 points. Lizzy Dimba and Shelstead each added 10 for ACU and Dimba grabbed seven rebounds, while Shelstead led the team with nine.

The win is the team’s 14th conference win and 20th overall this season. It is also the 81st win for the four seniors in their career.

Freshman Breanna Wright also gave the team a spark from the point guard position with nine points and dishing out seven assists.

With the win, ACU remains in the conference title hunt, as it keeps Central Arkansas’ lead at just a half game heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Wildcats will return to Moody on Wednesday for their home finale against longtime rival Incarnate Word. ACU earned a 75-66 victory over the Cardinals back in January. Each of the four seniors will be honored on Wednesday night as they play their final home game in a Wildcat uniform.