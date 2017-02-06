With win and SFA loss, ACU reclaims top spot

With a win over Sam Houston, the Wildcats are in position to repeat if they can win out. (Photo by Lauren Franco)

The women’s basketball team walked away Saturday with a 22-point victory over Sam Houston St. The win puts the Wildcats at a six-game winning streak as they are a game into the last half of their conference games on schedule for the regular season.

In what started to be a back and forth game to the score of 10-12, in favor of the Bearkats and the last time that they would have a lead in this game, ACU decided to break free with a 10-0 run to end the first quarter.

The remaining time was anything but pleasant for the Bearkats as they were heavily outplayed throughout the rest of the half. In the second quarter, ACU held Sam Houston to only eight points as they would rip off 29 points of their own to take a 49-20 lead going into the half.

The Bearkats would come out with some life in the third quarter, more than doubling their first half efforts by one more point as they would score 21, but could make up no ground on the large lead that the Wildcats already possessed, as ACU would match Sam Houston’s point total in the third quarter. ACU’s lead would never fall below 20 points at any point in the quarter as they headed into the fourth quarter with a sizeable 70-41 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Bearkats’ comeback charge would be too late and ACU’s lead too great, as they managed to outscore the Wildcats 15-8 in the quarter, but still fell in the end 78-56 to the Cats.

Sam Houston St. falls to 1-19 on their season and a dismal 1-9 in conference play.

ACU moves to 15-7 overall on the season and 9-1 in the Southland Conference and thanks to a Northwestern State overtime upset over Stephen F. Austin, move into sole possession of first place in the Southland Conference women’s standings. ACU is a half game in front of Central Arkansas and Lamar, which are both 9-2 in the SLC after wins Saturday afternoon.

ACU’s next game will be a big one as they play Central Arkansas in Conway, Ark on Wednesday. In their first meeting of the season, ACU came away with a narrow 83-76 win over the Sugar Bears in Moody on Jan. 7.