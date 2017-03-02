Holman throws no-hitter in Wildcat Tournament

Softball won four of five in its home tournament at Poly Wells field, highlighted by freshman pitcher Sidney Holman throwing the first no-hitter of her career.

The Wildcats entered the tournament hoping to get in the win column after dropping all five games in the Wildcat Invitational at Arizona.

The team played twice on Friday, starting the tournament with a 5-2 win over Northern Colorado and extended its winning streak to two with an 11-2 blowout of Prairie View A&M.

The Wildcats also won two in a row on Saturday, handily beating both Northern Colorado 6-0 and Prairie View A&M 11-0 in 5 innings. But in the second game, Sidney Holman wrote her name in the ACU record books by throwing a no-hitter.

Holman, a freshman from Belton, is no stranger to no-hitters or even perfect games. She threw eight perfect games in high school and orchestrated more than a dozen no-hitters. However, Holman says getting her first collegiate no-hitter was a team effort.

“Throwing my first collegiate no-hitter was a great accomplishment,” Holman said. “There is a lot of work that goes into being a pitcher, and knowing that it all pays off is a great feeling. But, a no-hitter is accomplished through a team. As a pitcher you can only do so much; there is a reason that you have eight other players on the field, and that is so you don’t have to do it alone.”

Sunday’s game ended in a 5-3 loss against North Colorado, the team’s only loss of the weekend. However, players who shined throughout the tournament included junior shortstop Peyton Hendrick, who got her third home run of the spring in the loss to UNC. Also, pitching was dominant throughout as both Hannah Null and Sidney Holman each threw shutouts. Holman also threw a one-hitter in addition to her no-hitter.

The Wildcats head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend to play in OSU’s Mizuno Classic. ACU will be playing OSU, Tennessee Tech, and Northern Iowa.