The Wildcats lost their series finale against the University of California, Davis Aggies, going 5-6 on Sunday; however, ACU was able to win the overall series 2-1. The team made a full sweep on Friday, going 10-0 (7 innings) and went 12-2 (7 innings) on Saturday. The Wildcats are set to face off against TCU on Tuesday for their Defend the Diamond at 6:05 p.m..