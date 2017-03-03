Poullard delivers walk-off double in tournament opener

The Wildcat softball team is on an upswing after a 4-1 outing in the first home tournament of the weekend. The Wildcats will the road again this weekend as they head to Oklahoma, after collecting wins vs Prairie View A&M 11-0 and 11-2 and Northern Colorado 5-2 and 6-0.

Northern Colorado did recover to take a 5-3 win in the third match up between the two. The Wildcats stout turnout improved their overall record to 7-9 going into the Mizuno Classic hosted by Oklahoma State University.

Senior catcher/infielder Kaleigh Singleton and redshirt junior pitcher Hannah Null have a positive outlook going into the tournament this weekend.

“We played great.” Singleton said. “It was a good confidence builder going into this weekend.”

ACU will square off against Oklahoma State, Tennessee Tech and Northern Iowa in a five-game series. Two against Tech, two against OSU, and one against Northern Iowa.

The women took on Tennessee Tech this morning, who entered the game 4-10. However, the Golden Eagles hung with ACU forcing the game to nine innings. But with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and junior Brianna Barnhill on third base with one out, freshman Tori Poullard entered the game. Poullard did not disappoint as she roped a double down the right field line for a walk-off win.

ACU took on host Oklahoma State this evening, who entered the tournament at 8-8 after a tough 7-6 loss to Arkansas Wednesday night.

The Cowgirls junior utility player Vanessa Shippy is batting .422 and slugging .600, both team leading marks this season. In 2015-16 her .425 average was the best in school history by a sophomore.

Northern Iowa enters the tourney at 7-6, but is looking to end a three-game losing streak. Following this weekend’s tournament ACU will play Texas Tech at Poly Wells field on Tuesday and it will begin conference play, March 10.