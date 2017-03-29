Softball faced with national powerhouse in visit to Waco

Redshirt junior Hannah Null is 6-10 on the season with a 3.93 ERA. (Photo by Lauren Franco)

ACU prepares to take on the Baylor Bears Wednesday night at 6 p.m., hoping to keep its momentum after winning nine of its last 10 ball games.

However, Baylor is riding its own wave of momentum having won eight of its last 10.

The Wildcats are 18-13 overall and 8-1 in conference play with .581 winning percentage on the season and .889 in conference play. Meanwhile the Bears boast an impressive 28-6 this season and are 2-1 into a young Big-12 season.

Baylor is ranked no. 14 in the nation according to NCAA.com and has two hitters batting over .400 and four batters with a .300 plus average. Senior infielder Lindsey Cargill leads the team with a .480 average and 49 hits on 102 at-bats and a .559 slugging percentage. Shelby Friudenberg leads the team with five home runs and 27 RBI’s.

The Bears orchestrated a dominate 2016 campaign, compiling a 45-14 record that ended with with loss to Oregon in the regional round of the NCAA tourney.

Senior catcher Kaleight Singleton said the team looks forward to the challenge a trip to Waco will bring.

“I’m excited to play Baylor,” Singleton said. “They are always good competition and it’s a good opportunity for our team.”

Sidney Holman and Hannah Null have shouldered the brunt of the pitching load this for ACU’s pitching staff, collecting all 18 wins for the Wildcats. Holman has 13 starts and boasts a 12-3 record with a 1.97 ERA, while Null has earned the team’s other six wins with a 6-10 record in 17 starts and a 3.93 ERA.

“Hannah and I really compliment each other, We both bring different aspects to the game,” Holman said. “We are both so different with our pitching styles that we can make it tough for teams to adjust going from one to the other.”

The Wildcats return to Poly Wells field on Friday at 5 p.m. to resume conference play against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, a team they defeated 10-0 in the opening tournament of the season.