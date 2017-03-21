Softball takes two of three at Northwestern State

The softball team added two more wins to its record this weekend winning 4-1 in the series opener and stealing a 6-5 win in the 13th inning in the second game. However, Northwestern State was able avoid the sweep with a 5-0 shutout in the series finale.

The Wildcats received another dominate pitching performance from the duo of freshman pitcher Sidney Holman and redshirt junior Hannah Null. Holman who had three strikeouts on 67 pitches, before Hannah Null came in to finish the game and adding two more strikeouts to earn the save in the 4-1 victory.

After the lady Demons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, senior Casey May-Huff singled in the fourth and brought home junior Peyton Hedrick, to knot the score at 1-1. Freshman Braegan Hamilton gave ACU the lead with an RBI single to score senior right-fielder Alli Spivey, and a two-run homer by Hedrick put the Wildcats out in front 4-1.

The second game was a much more competitive battle that went well into extras, before ACU claimed a win in what was almost a four-hour game.

“It was super hot, and the game took forever, but we battled and we got the win so it feels good.” Null said

The lady Demons held a 2-0 lead until Hedrick singled and scored senior third baseman Taylor Brown and cut the deficit to 2-1. ACU scored on an error but NWSU responded with an RBI of their own to pull to 3-3. The back-and-forth game finally ended when freshman Blair Clayton bolted home off a Spivey single and scored the winning run in the 6-5 victory.

The lady Demons would get revenge after the 13-inning heartbreak the night before, with a shutout win. Null started the game and pitched five innings, giving up four runs and recording three strikeouts. The loss dropped her to 5-10 on the year.

ACU mustered five hits to the demons 10 and an error in the sixth continued the Wildcat’s woes in the finale. NWSU pitcher Mikalya Brown earned the win and improved her record to 6-8.

The series resulted in ACU improving overall to 15-13 and 5-1 in conference while the two losses dropped Northwestern State to 11-18-1 and 1-5 in conference.

ACU continues conference play Friday when it travels to take on Houston Baptist, where the Huskies will be looking for their first conference win.