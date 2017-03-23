UK-based study abroad students safe after London attack

Students studying abroad in England checked in safe in Oxford after Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London. In light of the incident, students are paying extra close attention to safety while traveling around Europe.

Annie Hill, sophomore nursing major from Bedford, said she was in Oxford when the attack happened but didn’t quite understand what had happened until later in the day. Hill still plans to travel through London during the remainder of her semester abroad.

“It was shocking because two from our group were actually in London on Monday, so it’s weird to think about,” Hill said. “But as for traveling, it hasn’t scared me off.”

Hill noted some students a part of her group have hesitated to go to France or Germany because of unrest.

“I really do not think [unrest] is unique to these places. Unrest and violence are everywhere including the US,” Hill said. Really the only way to avoid it is to live in a secluded bubble and that’s not what I want to do. Yes, there is still very much a need to be careful and remain consciously aware of the political and social situation of where you travel, but just because one event has occurred, does not make the whole place tainted.”

Stephen Shewmaker, director of the Center of International Education, said all students are accounted for in England.

“We have asked our directors and faculty in Oxford and Leipzig to remind students to be extra vigilant in crowds of any kind (events, public spaces, etc.),” Shewmaker said in an email. “That’s something that we talked about at orientation in January, but reminders on that topic are always appropriate.”

