SGA names 2024 Mr and Miss ACU

Student Government Association announced Mr and Miss ACU at the Senior Candlelight Sendoff on Sunday.

Alli Dimmitt, senior political science major from Naples, Florida, received the Miss ACU award. Dimmitt shared she was grateful to receive the award from her fellow students.

“I just feel really honored,” she said. “I’m just thankful it gives me a chance to talk to people that I wouldn’t have talked to otherwise because people have come up to me and just said congratulations, and I say thank you, but then it opens that door.”

Parker Carson, senior biology major from Turkey, won the Mr. ACU award. Carson said he was surprised to receive the award because he never thought he would go to school at ACU.

“I tell all my friends that ACU is part of my testimony,” he said. “[Mr. ACU] is not something I really cared about at all or even wanted, but I love ACU just as much as anyone.”

Both Dimmitt and Carson are involved heavily around campus. Apart from being part of the honors college, Lynay, and doing research, Dimmitt served as the SGA president for the 2023-24 school year.

“I’ve done a lot of different things in SGA,” she said. “I’ve been freshman class president. I was a sophomore senator, and then I was chief of staff on the executive team during my junior year. It’s given me a lot of like-minded friends who want to advocate for others, and it’s also provided me with the most opportunities to practice serving and practice leadership.”

Carson is a member of Galaxy, has participated in research, and works as a volunteer at World’s Backyard.

“World’s Backyard has been a really impactful experience for me and my time here,” he said. “Just getting to reach out to the community, spending time with students at ACU but also in different places in Abilene and getting to administer and share the gospel and just love people around Abilene.”

The Mr and Miss ACU awards recognize two seniors for their character, involvement, and service.