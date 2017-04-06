Softball drops Texas Tech, gears up for conference battle with Nicholls State

The softball team traveled to Lubbock Wednesday night and earned a 5-1 decision against Texas Tech to extend its win streak to four-straight games.

Kiana Workman hit into a double play and scored Camaury Washington in the third inning to give the Red Raiders and early lead, but that would be all freshman pitcher Sidney Holman would allow.

Holman was practically untouchable, pitching a complete game, striking out four batters and allowing just two hits as she earned her 15th win of the year.

The Wildcats bats finally came alive in the fifth inning when senior Casey May-Huff reached second on a fielder’s choice and Peyton Hedrick scampered home to tie the game at 1-1.

Another error by Texas Tech gave the Wildcats two more runs and a 3-1 lead. Junior Brianna Barnhill added to the lead in the top of the seventh, when she hit a solo shot and freshman Tori Poullard singled up the middle and scored Huff to deal the final blow.

“It was definitely a big win for us, we definitely needed that momentum going into this weekend against Nicholls,” Huff said. “Sidney pitched a great game and when the ball was hit our defense was behind her. As far as offense goes, we had timely hits and moved runners into scoring positions.” The meeting was the third time the teams have met this season, but the first time ACU broke through into the win column against the Red Raiders.

“Its always great to beat a big 12 team but its especially huge because that could be a big part in helping us get to the NIT, which just opened up this year in softball for us to go into post season play.” senior Alli Spivey said.

The team continues conference play this weekend when it host Nicholls State, who has a 24-12 record and a 10-2 record in conference. The Colonels had a five-game stretch where they outscored opponents 57-4.

“It’s definitely going to be a good series, but I expect us to come out on top,” Spivey said. “They have a few slappers and some speed, as do we, but we have more hitters that produce RBI, therefore I know we can take the wins this weekend.”

It will be the Colonels second straight weekend on the road. Last weekend they took two of three from Central Arkansas in Conway.

“They have good speed throughout the lineup so we are just going to have to play our game and be quick with the ball,” Huff said. “Their pitchers like to throw rise balls and some off speed. As hitters we need to look early in the count for a pitch we can drive.”

The first game is at 6 p.m. at Poly Wells Field followed by a double header Saturday.