Tennis hosts Islanders as conference play winds down

The men’s tennis team will be closing out conference play with a match against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Wednesday, while the women take on the Islanders and close their season with Sam Houston State on Saturday.

The men sit at third in the conference with a 3-1 record in Southland play and a 16-9 overall record.

The Corpus Christi men are second in the conference with a 3-0 Southland record. With a win by the Wildcats, the men will take over second place to close the season in conference play.

The women are in third place as well with a 7-2 Southland record and a 15-5 overall record.

The Corpus Christi women are first in the conference with an 8-1 conference record, and the Wildcats will be able to take second in the conference with a win in this match and a loss from Corpus Christi in its Thursday match against Central Arkansas.

Coming into the match, freshman Sarah Adams leads her team in singles victories with 18 and is 9-1 in her last 10 matches. Sophomore Jordan Henry and junior Whitney Williams are close behind Adams with 16 each, and Henry will look to improve her win streak to seven.

In doubles, Williams and junior Lucile Pothier have been impressive with a 10-2 record and an eight match win streak. Adams and senior Erin Walker are also doing well with an 11-3 record.

For the men, sophomore Josh Sheehy leads his team in singles victories with 15 winning eight of his last ten, while junior Hunter Holman is just under him with 14.

In doubles, Agritelley and junior Henry Adams are the lone team in double digit wins with 10. The Sheehy brothers have been impressive individually, however, as they have picked up 14 wins in doubles with multiple partners this season.

Josh Sheehy said he’s ready to challenge Corpus Christi.

“We have a huge opportunity tomorrow because corpus is undefeated in conference right now,” Sheehy said. “If we take them down we can really put the pressure on some of the other teams in our conference to perform.”

Josh Sheehy and Pothier were each honored with Southland Conference Player of the Week awards on Tuesday. The honor is Sheehy’s four this spring and seventh in his career, while Pothier has won the award three times at ACU.

The matches will begin today in Abilene at 5 p.m.