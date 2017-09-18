Fifer clinches win with golden goal

Contributed by: Rachel Poe

Abilene Christian had a thrilling match this Friday night against Houston Baptist, as senior Chloe Fifer scored a penalty kick in double overtime, which gave ACU a 2-1 win in the Southland Conference opener.

Fifer’s penalty kick was established by a yellow card from one of HBU’s player, who tripped ACU’s senior captain inside the 18-yard box. She picked herself up, took a moment, and drove home her first goal of the season, out of the keeper’s reach.

Before the exciting double overtime, sophomore Shay Johnson’s third goal of the season gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Johnson received the pass from sophomore Sam Vestal, who has already had three assists this season. Johnson and Junior Dylan Owens are now tied for the team’s points lead, which is seven.

The Huskies responded, scoring seven minutes following Johnson’s goal on a cross into the box, finished off by a header, but they could not keep pace with the Wildcats relentless offensive attack.

ACU outshot HBU, last year’s Southland Conference Tournament champions, 34-9.

Fifer said she is excited for the rest of the season and is looking forward to what the team can accomplish.

“When it is a team effort like that, as the 34 shots says, it is encouraging because we know we can work on putting those in the back of the net so we can progress moving forward and we know that we are going to continue on having good chemistry as the season continues,” Fifer said.

The Wildcats head to Louisiana to face Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 22 and Nicholls Sept. 24, as they look to build on a thrilling start to conference.