Field goals push Nicholls past the Wildcats

Junior placekicker Lorran Fonseca attempted five field goals and made all of them, including three from 40 yards or longer, and added two PATs to contribute 17 points to a 29-20 victory over the Wildcats.

Nicholls improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in conference, while ACU fell to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in Southland play.

Senior linebacker Sam Denmark led the Wildcats defensively making nine total tackles, while sophomore safety Bolu Onifade was next with 5 tackles. The defense as a whole gave up 308 yards in the game.

Offensively, the Wildcats gained a total of 393 yards. Junior quarterback Dallas Sealey threw for 323 of those yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back De’Andre Brown was Sealey’s best receiver coming out of the backfield with five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore wide receiver Josh Fink also caught for 73 yards Saturday and sophomore running back Tracy James also was impressive receiving out of the backfield with 36 yards and a touchdown.

For Nicholls, sophomore running back Dontrell Taylor had a productive day with 130 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, redshirt sophomore Allen Pitman had a big day making eight tackles with three tackles for a loss and one sack.

Denmark said his team is keeping its heads up.

“After another close game we know as a team we are on the right track to improving as a program,” Denmark said. “We also understand that we need to take the next step and push harder to win such games. We aren’t content with being close and are ready to go back to work to get ready for Southeastern.”

The Wildcats will next return home to host the Lions of Southeastern Louisiana.