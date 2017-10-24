Soccer clinches postseason berth in SFA shutout

Despite a 2-1 loss to Sam Houston Friday evening, the soccer team bounced back Sunday with a 2-0 shutout over third place Stephen F. Austin to secure a spot in the Southland Conference tournament.

Head coach Casey Wilson said his team rose to the occasion against the Lumberjacks.

“SFA is always a good team, it was the first time in five years that we beat them,” Wilson said. “It was great to get over that hump, but all we can ask for is to head in the right direction going forward into our next game and the conference tournament.”

In the game against Sam Houston, junior defender Carly English netted the first goal of the game for the Bearkats in the first half. However, freshman midfielder Christina Arteaga tied the game up with a quick goal at the beginning of the second half.

Sophomore forward Carlota Suarez Crespo got the last laugh for Sam Houston though, making a goal at the 61:59 mark and securing the 2-1 victory.

Against SFA, the game remained tied until the 59:54 mark of the second half when junior midfielder Dylan Owens kicked the first goal of the game for the Wildcats. Senior midfielder Chloe Fifer then added an insurance goal with 20 minutes left in the game, cruising the Wildcats to a 2-0 win.

Fifer, who also celebrated senior day against SFA, said this was one of her favorite wins in her career.

“We haven’t beat SFA since I’ve been at ACU,” Fifer said. “Having it been on senior day, it was just an incredible team win.”

With the win, the Wildcats moved to 5-5 in Southland play, putting them at sixth in the conference. In the case of a win in its final game against Incarnate Word, the Wildcats would solidify sixth place, however, with a loss Sam Houston has a chance to move up with a win in its final game.

The Wildcats will face Incarnate Word in San Antonio Friday at 7 p.m. for its final regular season game.