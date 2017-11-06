Football falls short in disappointing overtime loss

The football team was on the road to face Northwestern State Saturday, and lost a heartbreaker in overtime 26-23.

The game included an interesting place kicker battle between ACU senior Nik Grau and Northwestern senior Eric Piccione. Grau made three of seven field goals he attempted, while Piccione made all four of his attempts.

In the fourth quarter, Grau made a field goal at the 11:23 mark to break the tie into a 23-20 Wildcat lead. The Demons, however, came right back on its next possession with a 43-yard field goal from Piccione to give each team 23 a piece.

ACU then gave themselves two chances to take the lead on its next two possessions, after forcing the Demons to punt once, setting up for two field goals. However, Grau missed both, one being from 44 yards and the other from 48, which sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, Piccione drilled a field goal from 39 yards out on the Demons first possession, making the score 26-23. The Wildcats then took their turn and set up a 34-yard field goal attempt for Grau, but he missed the kick and gave Northwestern the overtime victory.

Aside from the loss, ACU made changes at quarterback and put redshirt freshman Luke Anthony in charge of the offense. Anthony stepped up to plate completing 29 of 45 passing attempts with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It was a great opportunity to get the start and I was really happy with the support the guys on the team showed me throughout the week.” Anthony said.

Anthony completed both of his touchdown passes to redshirt senior wide receiver Carl Whitley, who also had 68 yards on the game. Senior fullback Trevor Crain was the leader in receiving yards with 93 and sophomore running back Tracy James led the game in rushing with 71 yards.

Defensively for the Wildcats, junior safety Brandon Richmond led the game in tackles with seven. Senior outside linebacker Bryson Gates also played well making four tackles with three tackles for a loss and a sack.

For Northwestern, the rushing game stood out as senior running back Chris Jones ran for 110 yards and a touchdown, and freshman quarterback Kaleb Fletcher ran for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore safety Ryan Reed led the Demon defense with an impressive 14 tackles, while senior linebacker Chrishard Buhl made 10 tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss.

Anthony said the team must make the most of its opportunities moving forward.

“I think the loss just further proved the point that Coach Dorrel made about the little things being what the being what the game was going to come down to,” Anthony said. “We moved the ball well, but we can’t squander that many opportunities to get touchdowns.”

With the loss the Wildcats move to 2-7 overall and 2-5 in conference, while the Demons move to 3-6 overall and 3-4 in Southland play.

ACU will next face Sam Houston State at Wildcat Stadium for its final home game of the season.