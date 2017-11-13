Women’s basketball dominates in opener, faces Schreiner next

The Wildcats opened its season Friday evening against Southwest college, and cruised to a 91-47 victory.

The women started with a 21-3 run in the first quarter, and never looked back, scoring over 20 points in three of the four quarters. ACU outscored Southwest 39-24 in the first half, and put together 52 points in the second half, giving them the easy win.

Sophomore point guard Breanna Wright showed her returning starter leadership by scoring the team leading 15 points, and dishing out seven assists with only one turnover.

Sophomore Dominique Golightly also showed out well earning a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Head coach Julie Goodenough said she was happy with her team’s performance.

“I think our team was really ready to play today,” Goodenough said. “It gets to that point in the season where it’s just time to start your games and players get sick of practice. Overall, I’m really pleased with the way our team played.”

The team now has a quick turnaround and will play the second game of its three-game home stand against Schreiner University this evening. This will be the opening game for the Mountaineers.

Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. in Moody Coliseum. Updates of the game can be found on the ACU sports live stat stream.