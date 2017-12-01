SAAC to host Hudson Wade 5K Charity Run

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host the third annual Hudson Wade 5K Charity Run at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at the Hardin Administration Building and ending at the Hunter Welcome Center.

Hudson Wade passed away in the spring of 2016 from a battle with leukemia. Wade attended Abilene Christian School and he loved everything from sports, friends and his family. He was a kid that everyone wanted to be friends with and wanted to be around.

The Hudson Wade 5K Run is a great opportunity for participants and bystanders to have a great time in a fun atmosphere while remembering a great young soul.

Kyle Karnei, former president of SAAC said, “It will be a fun atmosphere where we get to remember Hudson.”

Participants may walk, jog or run as this is not a timed event.

Dorothy Swanson and Karnei started this event back when Hudson was diagnosed to provide support for the Wade family.

“After Hudson passed away we wanted to have this event yearly to remember his legacy and the lives that he touched,” Karnei said.

SAAC president Joshua Fink said he is excited to tackle the great challenge and reward that he has in front of him by coordinating his first ever Hudson Wade 5K Charity Run.

“My favorite part of coordinating the event is being able to witness how many lives Hudson has and continues to touch. His battle is an inspiration to all of us to live life to the fullest and take nothing for granted,” said Fink, junior financial management student from Coppell.

The money raised in the Hudson Wade Charity race will go to the P4X foundation, which provides Apple iPod Touches and iTunes gift cards to pediatric cancer patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center. The foundation also assists Abilene-area children and families at the Meek Children’s Medical Center, West Texas Rehabilitation Center, and Hendrick Hospital.

If interested, register at www.youraze.com/Hudsonwade5k. Registration comes with a t-shirt.

Picture of Kyle Karnei and the Wade family.