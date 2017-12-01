Wildcat Care plan gives students 24/7 care

The Medical Counseling and Care Clinic (MACCC) is set to expand services with a new technology called as “Wildcat Care.”

Wildcat Care has been in the works for the last 9 months and will provide better and more affordable access to medical care, said Kevin Campbell, vice president for enrollment management and student engagement. He said the university leadership saw a need in this area and hopes to provide care to all students during peak sickness seasons.

“Whenever the flu or cold season are coming, everyone is trying to get into the clinic all at once and that’s sometimes when we are seeing a 3 or 4 day wait for appointments,” Campbell said.

Students will be able to get prescriptions prescribed to their local pharmacy of choice as a result of the consultations. Student’s will be able to get a quick diagnosis through their choice of either a online questionnaire, phone call or video chat.

“What we’re trying to do is bring down costs and we’re trying to crate opportunities so students aren’t going into minor emergency clinics, walk-in clinics, or just not going at all,” Campbell said.

Starting next semester, students will notice a $95 per semester fee on their bill denoted as “Wildcat Care.” Students will be able to use the face-to-face interface up to four times in a semester and will only pay $10 per visit to the clinic.

The university will partner with TimelyMD, a telemedicine company to provide this service.

“We’ve seen that there has been tremendous advances in telemedicine, and that’s what Wildcat Care is -technology that allows students to connect to a doctor within 15-20 min most 0f the time,” Campbell said.

Students will be able to utilize this service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, whether at home or in Abilene.