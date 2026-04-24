SGA transitions leadership at changing of the guard ceremony

The Student Government Association marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of another Wednesday night during its annual “Changing of the Guard” ceremony, a tradition that celebrates past leadership while officially welcoming a new administration.

The ceremony on Wednesday gave senators and the executive cabinet a chance to reflect on the 2025–26 year and to recognize the transition of leadership to president-elect Josh Hamm, junior biomedical major from Double Oak, and vice president-elect Luke Talley, sophomore government major from Salida, Colorado. The event featured the passing down of symbolic items, including the President’s Bible and Senate mallet, underscoring SGA’s commitment to service and faith.

Incoming executive cabinet members were also inaugurated during the ceremony.

Paxson Wecker, junior information systems major from Sherman, will serve as treasurer and is the only current executive member returning next year.

Themba Mlondiwa, sophomore accounting major from Abilene, will take on the role of chief finance officer.

Pheben Abebe, sophomore biology major from Abilene, will serve as press secretary.

Tatum Lamberth, junior biology major from Fort Worth, will serve as chief of staff.

Kami Evanchak, junior occupational therapy major from Reno, Nevada, will serve as marketing director.

Eric Terrones, sophomore music major from Waxahachie, was named director of student engagement.

Outgoing president Tamil Adele, senior criminal justice major from Midland, said the year was one of growth and impact.

“This past year has been one of the most formative years of my life,” Adele said. “There were a lot of things we set out to do, and I can say with confidence we achieved most of them. The things we didn’t just led us to pivot toward what would better serve the student body.”

Adele credited the executive team and Senate for the administration’s success, noting strong engagement and increased collaboration with university administration.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the people around us,” Adele said. “The Senate was involved, the executive team was strong, and collaboration with administration made a real difference.”

She also encouraged students to stay involved and support the incoming administration.

“The reason they’re in this position is because they want to serve,” she said. “Use them. Talk to them. That’s how they can serve you best.”

Outgoing vice president Zeke Whisenhunt, senior engineering major from Greenbrier, Arkansas, highlighted the Senate’s productivity, noting 69 pieces of legislation were introduced this year.

“It felt like everyone was really engaged across all class levels,” Whisenhunt said.

Whisenhunt said he is confident in the next administration’s ability to build on that momentum.

“Josh and Luke are going to do a great job,” he said. “There’s a lot of fresh ideas coming in, and that newness is exciting for SGA.”

For Hamm and Talley, the ceremony marked more than a transition; it was the realization of months of preparation and a shared vision for the future.

“I’m super excited,” Hamm said. “It’s really cool that we have traditions like this that emphasize both service and our focus on Christ. It makes stepping into this role even more meaningful.”

Hamm said he is eager to begin working with the newly selected executive team and to represent the student body well.

“There’s a lot I want to get done and a lot of people I want to serve,” he said. “This is an opportunity I don’t take lightly.”

Talley described the moment as both rewarding and motivating.

“After months of hard work, it’s really sweet to finally step into this role,” Talley said. “We’re ready to work over the summer and next year to make this a better place for all students.”

He also reflected on the significance of SGA traditions, including the passing down of ceremonial items that connect each administration to those before it.

“It’s a legacy,” Talley said. “To be part of that and have it come full circle is really special.”

The ceremony concluded with both reflection and anticipation as leadership officially passed to the new administration.