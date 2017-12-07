Women’s basketball falls to Florida Gulf Coast, hosts Christmas slam next

The women’s basketball team was back at home Sunday as it faced the Eagles of Florida Gulf Coast University, and lost in a lopsided game, 94-55.

The Wildcats held up nicely in the first quarter, trailing 15-13 at the end. However, after the Eagles outscored the women 33-12 in the second quarter, Florida Gulf Coast never looked back as it topped the Wildcats 24-12 in the third quarter and coasted to a victory, winning the fourth quarter 22-18.

Junior guard Sara Williamson led the team in scoring with 16 points, while sophomore point guard Breanna Wright scored 11.

For Florida Gulf Coast, sophomore forward Nasrin Ulel led her team, and redshirt senior guard Taylor Gradinjan was close behind with 18.

Williamson said the team is keeping its head up after the loss.

“The one positive to come out of our loss against FGCU, is that we’ve been able to study our film from that game, and learn from our mistakes to help us get better and better prepared for when we play such a caliber team like them in the future.” Williamson said.

With the loss, the women are now 3-3 on the season, while the Eagles are now 8-2 this season after a win against the Wildcats and Southeastern University Tuesday evening.

Up next for the women will be Howard Payne University Saturday at home.

Heading into the game, Howard Payne has struggled against Southland opponents, losing 105-35 to Stephen F. Austin, and 101-37 to Lamar earlier in the season.

Junior guard Valarie Matlock leads the way in scoring for her team, averaging 12.9 points per game.

The game will also be ACU’s annual Christmas Slam celebration, which will most likely fill the seats for both the men and women’s basketball games.

We think the atmosphere is gonna be an incredible one on Saturday,” Williamson said. “Double headers with our Men’s team are always a fun time and the Christmas Slam will make the atmosphere even more exciting. We’re really looking forward to Saturday, and seeing all the Christmas sweaters our fans will be sporting.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Live coverage of the game can also be heard on 98.1 FM.