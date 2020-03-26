ACU Virtual Choir invites students, alumni to participate in singing ‘The Lord Bless You and Keep You’

Alumni join in the singing of "The Lord Bless You and Keep You." (Photo by David Mitchell)

The ACU Virtual Choir has invited students, faculty and alumni to record and submit their rendition of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” for a video to be put out later this semester.

The idea of an alumni and student rendition of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” came to Jonathan Camp, a member of the production team, after arriving back from a New Mexico spring break trip. He heard the news of postponing classes and said that he knew there would be a sense of loneliness around the ACU campus.

Camp approached the ACU Board and Virtual Choir about the submissions and within a day he said he received around 70 responses agreeing to put on the production.

“People are going to feel a need to be connected somehow in tragic and confusing times like this.” Camp said.

Based on Acts 16 where Paul and Silas were beaten in prison but continued to sing praise to the Lord, the hope was to bring together alumni and students from around the world to bring a sense of peace to the university and its alumni.

Camp, along with his production team made up of Nick Tatum, Jeff Goolsby, Samuel Cook, Courtney McGaha, Omar Ortiz and Kyle Dickson, began putting together a website and setting up a final date for submissions.

Camp said that one reason they chose to sing “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” is because of its deep history at the university. He said that anyone affiliated with ACU knows the song, and can be reminded of how strong the ACU community is.

“The song is one we love to sing and has a lot of power,” Camp said. “We want it to bless those who participate and will watch the video for years to come.”

Anyone interested in participating can go on the website, www.acustupro.com/virtualchoir, and find tutorials, sheet music and videos for each part of the harmony. It also features step-by-step instructions on how to listen, record and submit a video to be apart of the final product to be released at a later date.

More information can also be found on the ACU Virtual Choir Facebook page.