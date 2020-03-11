ACUPD uses empty dorm for active shooter training

ACUPD conducted active shooter training at McDonald Hall during its vacancy on March 5 and 10.

The empty, previous dormitory provided the space and area for ACUPD to train for active shooter scenarios.

Randy Motz, lieutenant for ACUPD said, “We train for active shooters with the Abilene Police Department, we used rounds called Simunition.”

Simunition is similar to real gunfire using real bullets but it comes out at a slower rate not able to puncture the skin.

“The Simunition allows us to get feedback since the officers are actually being shot at by an armed individual,” Motz said.

These trainings allow the department to get more repetition in high intensity situations in similar areas to where ACUPD would respond.

Sheila Barton, sergeant for ACUPD, said, “We train year round within our department and with Abilene PD.”

ACUPD does trainings year round such as active shooter trainings and medical trainings.

“I’d like to have several medial trainings as well, such as how to properly put on a tourniquet or properly address wounds,” Motz said.

These trainings would properly equip ACUPD for any circumstance they may be confronted with during an active shooter situation.

“Most active shooter situations are over within the first five minutes, meaning ACUPD is vital in stopping the shooter,” Motz said. “Those first couple of minutes are vital since we are the first show up on scene.”

ACUPD would be the first to respond on scene and these trainings, such as the ones that took place at McDonald Hall, allow them to better familiarize themselves with what areas they will be responding to.

“Our response is going to set the tone for Abilene PD, so it’s paramount that we get it right in a real active shooter situation,” Motz said. “Students and faculty are asked to pay attention on campus, if they see anything unusual to report it as quickly as possible to ACUPD.”

Any departments on campus are welcome to schedule a 15- 20 minute meeting with ACUPD to explain active shooter procedures in the case of any possible situation.

ACUPD has requested everyone make sure they are signed up for ACU Alert. You can sign up at acu.edu/alert.