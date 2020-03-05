ISAC shows off students artwork in gallery exhibit

The 11th Annual Intercollegiate Student Art Competition (ISAC) exhibit is on display and features multiple artworks from ACU students at the Center for Contemporary Arts.

ISAC takes place yearly by the Center for Contemporary Arts in downtown Abilene and takes submissions from all the surrounding colleges including ACU, Cisco College, Hardin-Simmons, McMurry, Texas State Technical College, Angelo State University, Howard Payne University and Tarleton State. The works are then judged by professional contemporary artists and the winning pieces are placed on display.

“The ISAC show is currently on display at the Center for Contemporary Arts on the second floor, and anyone can go see the artwork during the gallery’s open hours; ACU, McMurry, and Hardin Simmons all have pieces up,” Lauren Lee, freshman graphic design major from Austin, said.

The current exhibition of winners has been on display since Jan. 23 and will be up for viewing until March 28. There are multiple categories students can enter including 2-Dimensional and 3-Dimensional art as well as photography and digital art.

“I entered photography into the competition,” Lee said. “I thought it was a good opportunity for me to enter some work for the first time into a college competition.”

All students in the art department have a chance to submit work to ISAC and are encouraged to do so by the faculty of the department.

“Our professors will ask ‘Hey I like your piece are you thinking about entering it into competition?’ and you kind of can’t say no so you’ll submit it” Justine Garcia, junior sculpture major from Colleyville, said. “ACU usually does well at the competition.”

Though students in the art department make up the primary submissions, any student can submit their art through the Center for Contemporary Art itself. Everyone is encouraged to visit the exhibit before it closes at the end of the month.

“Looking through all of the art pieces in the center, there was a lack of Abilene Christian University pieces so I definitely encourage people to get out there and submit their art” said Julia Dobbs, freshman graphic design major from Allen. “I really encourage them to check out the Center for the Contemporary Arts, it’s a really neat place and you get to see the work from a lot of different students.”