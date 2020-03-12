Southland Conference suspends spring sports competitions

The Wildcats break their huddle after a timeout. (Photo by David Mitchell)

The Southland Conference has suspended all sporting competitions effective immediately until March 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This affects all conference and non-conference contests for the Southland’s spring sports. Conference and campus administrators will converse in the coming weeks to discuss when teams will return to action.

This news comes hours after the Southland Conference canceled the men and women’s basketball tournaments in Katy. Both ACU teams were set to play their first games of the tournament Friday.

Along with the Southland, other conferences and teams have also begun to suspend sporting events as the virus continues to spread across the globe.

This is a developing story.