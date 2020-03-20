Study abroad students return home due to COVID-19

Study Abroad students have returned home as semesters and programs across the country are being canceled in the wake of COVID-19.

This semester, students were abroad with programs located in Leipzig, Germany and Oxford, England. After continued concerns of safety and health were taken into account with the rising spread of infection, students were ultimately sent home, cutting their study abroad experiences short.

“Most of the semester there was a lot talk about coronavirus, everyone talking about how bad it was getting and it was really that big of a concern,” Adelynn Vasquez, sophomore political science major and Oxford program participant, said. “Most of the time I was just thinking, ‘Oh, that’s in China, that’s in Italy, it’s not happening here.’ Until about three weeks ago they told us there was going to be travel restrictions and that we weren’t allowed to go to Italy and to not plan any future trips. So, at that point it started getting really real. It didn’t really come as a surprise when they said we would be being sent home.”

After arriving back in the United States, all students from the study abroad programs have been encouraged to self-quarantine for at least 14 days to make sure they haven’t contracted and spread the virus. As of now, no one from ACU has contracted COVID-19.

Tessa Lewis, sophomore communications major and Oxford program participant, returned home recently with the rest of the students and said she has been enjoying the comforts of home.

“I’m just in my house,” Lewis said. “I’ve been hanging out with my parents, my mom has gone out and gotten all the fast food I missed. I don’t plan on leaving the house at all. No one from ACU so far has shown any symptoms.”

Though their experiences were cut short, students understand the necessity of the decisions made to keep them safe.

“Obviously, I can’t speak for everyone but I don’t think any of us are angry with ACU,” Lewis said. “Obviously it was hard to get sent home, but we know that ACU held out for so long and we watched other groups go home weeks before us. Honestly, I’m really grateful to ACU and Stephen Shewmaker for the way they handled it.”

Study Abroad at ACU is a program that is held in high regard by the copious students that get the opportunity to experience each year and for many, that has not changed despite the setbacks from this semester.

Sydney Carr, a sophomore ministry and vocation major and Leipzig program participant, said the value of this semester was not undermined by its sudden end.

“I would just say study abroad was one of the best experiences of my life and I can’t recommend it enough to everyone,” Carr said. “I would do it a thousand times over again even if it meant getting sent home early. The friendships I have made through this experience have become some of my best friends. The places I got to go to and things I got to do are things I never thought I would ever get to do in a million years. I’m so grateful for this experience and if anyone is even thinking about studying abroad they need to do it, it will change your life for the best.”