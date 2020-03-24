SWRC closure and dining service changes to take place on campus

The Student Wellness and Recreational Center (SWRC) closed as of March 20 in efforts to keep students safe. Other student services on campus are following suit by closing completely or reducing hours of operation.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday limiting social gatherings to 10 people, closing bars, restaurants, gyms, schools and banning visits to nursing homes. The SWRC followed suit, closing its doors to students until April 3, though that date is subject to change.

“The SWRC closed Friday night and will be closed through at least April 3,” Joel Swendlund, executive director of the SWRC, said. “Depending on how things develop, it could be longer.”

In addition to the SWRC closure, dining services are reducing hours and closing some sections of the dining hall. Einstein Bros Bagels, Tu Taco and Breakfast & Co are closing. The World Famous Bean and Chick Fil A will remain open with reduced hours according to the service’s website (dineoncampus.com/dineACU).

However, despite the closures, services like the SWRC are making programs available for students to use outside of the gym and in their own homes.

“However, we are working hard to bring alternative workouts via our Group X Online Page where we will be posting several group exercise classes,” Swendlund said. “We will also be live streaming several classes via SRWC Instagram. We will also be offering multiple challenges and personal training videos for all SRWC students, employees and affiliate members to follow.”

While there is uncertainty about opening dates for many establishments surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, there are still plans to return to normal for the SWRC.

“The SRWC is tremendously important to the majority of students on campus,” Swendlund said. “We really miss all our students and look forward to the day the SRWC will return to regular operating hours.”