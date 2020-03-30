The MACCC asks students not to return to campus

The meeting area for the workshops is in the MACCC Conference Room 181.

The Medical and Counseling Care Center is asking students to not return to campus unless necessary.

Online scheduling and walk-in appointments have been suspended. Only patients with appointments are allowed entrance to the clinic. No visitors may enter the clinic unless they are accompanying a minor.

Patients must clean hands and put on a mask upon entrance. All medical staff will also wear personal protective equipment. Students and ACU insured employees are also encouraged to utilize Wildcat Care whenever possible to reduce the risk of infection.

Emerald Cassidy, director of media and public relations, said during this crisis we want to be there for those still on campus.

“The MACCC is prepared to treat students and employees,” Cassidy said. “The overall well-being and success of students is our top priority. We will continue to serve ACU students enrolled in classes on the Abilene campus as well as ACU employees and their dependents.”

Students who decided to come back to campus and stay in the residence halls or who have their own home in the area, are still able to get the care they need.

Cassidy said the safety of everyone has always been a top priority for the MACCC as they’ve always had a no show policy that has been in place.

“As always, demand for appointments is high and a missed appointment takes away an opportunity for someone who is ill to be treated,” Cassidy said.

Insurance can play a vital role in whether someone will go to the doctor or not.

“The ACU Medical Clinic does not bill insurance,” Cassidy said. “However, students should carry their insurance cards in the event outside medical services are required, such as X-rays and other imaging or a referral to a specialist.”

Like every other workplace, the MACCC has implemented special policies to ensure the health of its employees and of the students and faculty who come in.

Patients must call to be screened for symptoms and exposure. Appointments can be scheduled in person or by phone at 325-674-2625. You can also use your myACU account to schedule an appointment through Quicklinks.