University extends online learning, graduation ceremony postponed to August

ACU extends online learning through the end of the spring semester of 2020 and commencement ceremonies have been postponed to Aug. 7 and 8.

Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, said in a campus-wide email sent out around 5 p.m. on Friday, “While this is a difficult decision, especially for our graduates and their families, we know this is the right move for the ACU community.”

The Tower of Light and Onstead Packer Biblical Studies Building will be lit with purple lights until students return to campus.

Emerald Cassidy, director of media and public relations for the university, said in a press release there are no known COVID-19 cases on campus.

“ACU has shifted to a virtual learning environment, along with most other colleges and universities in the nation,” Cassidy said.

With the unexpected transition for students to online-only courses, graduate and undergraduate students previously enrolled on-campus will be given additional options for course grading for the semester. Students will now be able to choose to shift any or all of their spring courses to credit or non-credit, after faculty has reported and submitted the final letter grades students earn in their courses.

“Yes, we have had to think in new ways, but adjusting to this new normal has been easier than we imagined due to the creativity, dedication and tireless energy of those around the table,” Schubert said. “Our hearts were warmed when we learned some of our students put notes on doors in their neighborhood, volunteering to get groceries, run errands or do anything at all to help their neighbors. Others are helping the elderly who are afraid to leave their homes. People everywhere are asking what they can do for someone else. This is the ACU spirit in action, and it always makes us smile.”

Students who successfully complete their spring 2020 courses and receive their necessary credits to graduate will have their degrees granted on their official transcript in May, after final grades have been posted. Students who complete their degree requirements in the summer session of 2020 will have their degrees conferred after grades have been posted for those courses. Students will be reminded of the process available to them through an announcement before the end of the semester.

The option to choose credit or no credit is similar to a pass or fail structure, but without the GPA penalty of an F. Neither the grades counted as credit, for an A, B, C or D letter grade, or no credit, for an F letter grade, will count towards the student’s GPA. Students who receive no credit in a required course must repeat the course to complete their necessary degree requirements.

Students are asked to consider several factors in making decisions about the grading options available for their spring semester courses.

CR/NC may be used for all undergraduate and graduate courses, not specifically electives.

Courses graded CR/NC will not count toward a student’s limit of 12 hours.

A grade of CR will satisfy any subsequent course prerequisite of “C or above.”

Students who are repeating a course in which they previously earned a letter grade are still offered the CR/NC option.

Choosing CR/NC might affect whether another university would accept the course for future transfer.

Students who are working toward licensure and/or planning to attend graduate or professional school should confer with a faculty mentor and advisor before shifting a required course from a letter grade to CR/NC.

ACU will resume on campus face-to-face instruction when the risks of contagion of the coronavirus decrease within the U.S. providing a safer environment. The date of resumption is still uncertain. Classes will continue in an online-only format through the Summer 1, or Maymester, session of May 11- 28.

All spiritual formation credits required for current students during the semester of spring 2020 have been considered satisfied.

For more information, the university has created a website and a FAQ page. For further questions and concerns contact covidquestions@acu.edu.

Follow the following links to details on preparation for commencement ceremonies in August for undergraduate students and graduate students.