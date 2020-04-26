Abilene Strong brings community together

Church staff members discuss their ministries with incoming freshman as the evening sun shines over downtown Abilene. (Photo by Claire Shipley)

#AbileneStrong began as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. It began as a way to bring the community together during these hard times and show they are not alone.

“The city of Abilene has lost 73 group meetings and events, with a direct impact of $7.5 million into our economy,” Executive Director at Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, Nanci Liles said.

Abilene is one of the many towns adopting this idea of a movement to bring communities together.

“Abilene is more than a city. It is a sense of place. People define this community, and we are spirited, creative, and most of all, compassionate,” Liles said. “Through victory and defeat, adversity and prosperity, people here find opportunities to rise above hardship, give a hand to those in need, and passion to make a difference.”

One thing we can do for our community right now is give to those in need. Abilene Strong encourages the idea of helping your neighbors and donating where ever you can. By doing this your not only helping others but your helping strengthen that sense of community that this movement wishes to build.

“It reminds all of us that there is hope, as a community we will walk through this and we will be better for it,” Liles said.

This sense of hope is built through acts of kindness. The city of Abilene encourages partakers to share on social media to spread the word. Sharing on social media allows it to spread out past inner circles and spread all across Abilene. There is hope that people realize Abilene is a place of community. Everyone is in this together, neighbor helping neighbor.

“I think this message will be ongoing, especially as disasters or crisis such as COVID-19 occur,” Liles said.

Abilene Strong wasn’t meant to be a short term movement, it’s here to stay. The goal is for Abilene Strong to be part of Abilene during every crisis. The city of Abilene will always be there for one another and the movement is a testament to that.

“As we reflect on health, family and personal well-being, please know the Abilene team keeps you in our hearts and prayers,” Liles said. “And Abilene, we have this. Stay #AbileneStrong.”