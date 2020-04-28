Career Center finds new ways to connect

The Career Center, known for its resources to online and on-campus students, is still aiding in interviews, resume help and job searching online amidst the outbreak of coronavirus.

Jill Fortson, director of the Career Center, said although this time is difficult it is not without opportunity.

Handshake is a job posting system that every student has free access. Fortson said Handshake averages over 7500 jobs and internship postings per day. Last year over 30,000 jobs were posted and provided by over 9,000 employers that specifically requested students from ACU.

“If students have not logged in or used this resource, they are missing many opportunities and important information,” Fortson said.

Not only does the Career Center keep up with available internships and jobs, they are continuing to assist with mock interviews.

Zoom and Google had been used previously to interview with those not based in Abilene, but now these avenues are the primary means of communication. In addition, other opportunities for virtual mock interviews are provided through Quinncia and Optimal Interview. These provide detailed feedback regarding your eye contact, rate of speech, tone, emotion and content, Fortson said.

The Career Center will be having virtual recruiting events in the upcoming future. The Career Center has reached out and encouraged employers to move their recruiting efforts to a virtual format over the past few weeks.

Fortson said recruiters are still hiring and looking for ACU talent.

All recruiting events will be run through Handshake.

Fortson said students who may be discouraged and not know where to start with the current job market are not alone.

“We are here to partner with you and enjoy doing so,” Fortson said. “You are not alone in this process. We are here to walk through this journey with you and help you gain the confidence to be successful.”