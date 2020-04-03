Dorrel, Wildcats prepare for new season during pandemic

The gates may be closed at Wildcat Stadium, but the ACU football team is still busy at work in preparation for the upcoming season.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, college football teams across the nation have been forced to cancel the remainder of spring practice and any meetings. Most ACU athletes have returned home to their families.

During time at home, Head Football Coach Adam Dorrel has adjusted his coaching to an online format.

“I’m really proud of our coaching staff,” Dorrel said. “We’ve created a Google Doc, and the players have to fill out daily what time they’re getting up in the morning and doing their online classes and working out.”

Some of the players’ workouts are dependent upon whether they have workout equipment at home. The coaches are focused on giving the players as much structure as possible, especially for players experiencing hardship during this time.

“I think the one thing that has been really eye-opening to me has been some of these kids going home and some of the problems they’re having at home,” Dorrel said. “With parents losing jobs, that has been the toughest part. I can’t imagine having to deal with that, and that’s hard to put on somebody’s shoulders.”

Senior linebacker Jack Gibbens has been getting his workouts in just north of San Antonio. He said adjusting has become easier over the past couple weeks.

“Obviously, I wish I could be back in Abilene right now with the guys,” Gibbens said. “It’s been hard at first adjusting to it, but it’s starting to become a routine everyday. Missing out on spring ball has definitely hurt and being together and working out, but everybody seems to be doing their work everyday.”

Dorrel praised his staff for being prepared to make adjustments during this unpredictable time.

“We really hit the ground running, because I think it has a lot to do with our structure internally,” Dorrel said. “I think we’ve had a really good thing going, and that makes it easy to transition into it.”

A return date is still unknown, but Dorrel said he expects it to be some time before the team is allowed to return to the field.

“I’ve really tried to be real vague with people, because we’re literally going day-by-day,” Dorrel said. “A lot of the college football world is wanting to get back June 1, but I don’t know if that’s very realistic.”