FilmFest to be livestreamed

FilmFest, an annual film festival in Abilene, was scheduled to take place on April 3. With classes and many events canceled, it has been announced that FilmFest will now be live streamed at 7 p.m. on April 23.

ACU FilmFest began in 2005 and has since given students the ability to show off their skills. ACU alumni and professionals in the film industry judge the films.

Carrie Johnston, freshman journalism major from San Antonio, said FilmFest is “an opportunity for all of us who are interested in film to team up and make movie magic.”

Johnston, among others, put a lot of work into her film and could not wait to see it on the big screen.

“We have invested so much time and effort into this film,” Johnston said. “Seeing our production on a big screen, with an entertained and happy audience, can be one of the biggest payoffs we can have as filmmakers.”

With COVID-19 disrupting events all across campus, it was no surprise that it led to the eventual cancelation of FilmFest.

Students, like Johnston, were eagerly awaiting to hear if the event would be rescheduled. A livestream was the next best thing.

Melissa Henderson, FilmFest coordinator, was unable to provide much information regarding the livestream. Henderson said all the information she had has already been announced to the public.

“No further details have been released, as we are still working that out,” Henderson said. “We are still in meetings with the university, I will not be able to answer until I have answers to give.”

FilmFest has yet to announce where the event will be livestreamed.

For future updates, you can visit blogs.acu.edu/filmfest.